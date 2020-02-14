Global Chemical Resistant Coatings Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations
This report researches the worldwide Chemical Resistant Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Chemical Resistant Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Chemical Resistant Coating is a paint commonly applied to provide protection against chemicals.
The epoxy-based resins are reinforced polymer composites derived from petroleum sources, after a reaction process involving epoxide units. These resins help in the development of several properties in coatings, which includes strength, durability, and chemical resistance.
The fast drying, toughness, outstanding adhesion, resistance to water, good curing, make it suitable to provide protection to metals and other surfaces. They can also be used as binders for coating applications, to enhance durability of coating for floor and metal applications. Therefore, the demand for epoxy based coatings is expected to increase over the forecast period.
Growing construction sector in the United States, which is one of the major consumers of chemical resistant coatings is driving the market. Increasing construction activities of hotels, malls, offices, and etc., in almost all the provinces, is boosting the demand for chemical resistant coatings during the forecast period. The gradual growth of the commercial sector, primarily office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the market. The United States is competing toward complete transformation of its diesel buses into zero-emission buses. Electrical buses are fast gaining importance and their production is set to grow rapidly in the coming years which is expected to drive the global chemical resistant coatings market during the forecast period.
Global Chemical Resistant Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chemical Resistant Coatings.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Chemical Resistant Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Chemical Resistant Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
PPG Industries
BASF
Sherwin-Williams
Jotun
Sika
Kansai Paint
Hempel A/S
ITW Polymers Sealants
VersaFlex
Wacker Chemie
Chemical Resistant Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Solvent-borne
Water-borne
Others
Chemical Resistant Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Marine
Construction
Others
Chemical Resistant Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Chemical Resistant Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Chemical Resistant Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Chemical Resistant Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chemical Resistant Coatings :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
