Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market – Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players To 2025

The global Cold Chain Logistics Service market is driven by the various trends, a detail analysis of which is included in the report. Factors impacting the market’s growth across various segments is analyzed and reviewed. The data is obtained from various trusted sources and is analyzed using the industry-leading analytical tools. Data regarding the leading segments of the market, historical figures, and key players are also included in the report. The data compiled in the report comes from various research methods gain information about the trends driving the market, the hierarchy of the key players in the market.

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

In 2018, the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain Co.

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

