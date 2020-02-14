Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market – Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players To 2025
The global Cold Chain Logistics Service market is driven by the various trends, a detail analysis of which is included in the report. Factors impacting the market’s growth across various segments is analyzed and reviewed. The data is obtained from various trusted sources and is analyzed using the industry-leading analytical tools. Data regarding the leading segments of the market, historical figures, and key players are also included in the report. The data compiled in the report comes from various research methods gain information about the trends driving the market, the hierarchy of the key players in the market.
Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
In 2018, the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies
Nichirei Logistics Group
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain Co.
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
