Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market – Size, Overview, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis 2019

Compression stockings have garnered popularity in the non-invasive treatment for various venous and lymphatic diseases, particularly venous diseases over the past few years. Favorable patient compliance and increased efficacy of elastic stockings in treating conditions of varicose veins have favored the evolution of the market. However, clinical evidence upholding the prophylactic effect of medical stockings is not substantial, creating the need for more research. There is growing industry interest in compression therapy. Spate of products unveiled by large number of manufacturers have kept the prospects lucrative, at least in the U.S., China, Japan, and parts of Europe. The market is likely to see new potential in ambulatory care settings, helping the market to register a promising CAGR of more than 6.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

The global sales of elastic stockings are estimated from 24937 K Pairs in 2011 to 34077 K Pairs in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2016, the global elastic stockings sale market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, and USA and Europe are the most important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers distributed around the world and the major manufacturers activities of elastic stockings are Medtronic (Covidien), Sigvaris, BSN Medical, Medi, Juzo etc. The top five companies holding 60% sales share in 2016.

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.

Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 76% of the total sale amount in 2016.

People with venous disorders, such as edema, phlebitis and varicose veins is the main consumer of elastic stockings. Among them, ambulatory patients who have long periods of sitting and standing, such as nurses, traveler, and teachers are largest consumer of stretch socks, with the market share of 63.02% in 2016.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and with the economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to their status of physical health, especially in rural places that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of elastic stockings will increase and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve.

Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from 1280 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings).

This report researches the worldwide Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Breakdown Data by Type

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Breakdown Data by Application

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

