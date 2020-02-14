Global Concrete Containing Polymers Market is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

This report researches the worldwide Concrete Containing Polymers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Concrete Containing Polymers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Polymer concretes are a type of concrete that use polymers to replace lime-type cements as a binder. In some cases the polymer is used in addition to portland cement to form Polymer Cement Concrete (PCC) or Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC).

The US is the current leader in the world for concrete containing polymers.

The replacement of traditional concrete and increase in awareness and usage in Asia-Pacific region, the recovering European construction industry, and the development of cheaper novel products, are expected to offer major growth opportunities for the players in the global concrete containing polymers market.

Global Concrete Containing Polymers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

ACO Group

Bechtel Group

Bouygues

Wacker Chemie

Forte Composites

Interplastic Corporation

Italcementi

Kwik Bond Polymers

ULMA Architectural

Wagman Concrete Group

Concrete Containing Polymers Breakdown Data by Type

Polymer Concrete (PC)

Latex-modified Concrete (LMC)

Polymer-impregnated Concrete (PIC)

Others

Concrete Containing Polymers Breakdown Data by Application

Prefabricated Products for Drainage Systems

Industrial Tanks

Catch Basins and Channels

Asphalt Pavement

Building Repair Construction

Others

Concrete Containing Polymers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Concrete Containing Polymers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Concrete Containing Polymers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Concrete Containing Polymers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

