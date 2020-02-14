Global Defense Robotics Market Shipment, Value and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Defense Robotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report presents the worldwide Defense Robotics market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Most of the countries utilize the defense robotic system or are in the process of acquiring or building the technology to incorporate into military programs. These robots are used in form of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned group vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). Unmanned group vehicles are robots that move on wheels or tracks and perform the function of sentry duties and examine the potential hostile location.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are essentially remotely controlled or automated robots. The use of all these robotic system includes same purpose of replacing or supplementing human in battlefield situations. Deployment of autonomous or semi autonomous robotic system in the battle field helps in improving the military efficiency, operational performance and accuracy.

North America is the most technological advanced region in defense robotic system and Asia Pacific represents a strong opportunity due to the availability of technology in countries including China, Japan and India.

The Defense Robotics market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Defense Robotics.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Lockheed Marin Corporation

Elbit System Ltd.

Thales Group

BAE Systems Plc.

Boston Dynamics

Kongsberg Gruppen

Saab AB

Northrup Grumman Corporation

AeroVironment

Boeing Company

Defense Robotics Breakdown Data by Type

Autonomous

Human Operated

Defense Robotics Breakdown Data by Application

Firefighting

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Mine Clearance

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support, EOD

Others

Defense Robotics Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Defense Robotics status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Defense Robotics manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Defense Robotics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

