Global Desalination Technologies Market Significant Growth Foreseen by During 2019-2025

Despite the vast expanse of water on our planet – the most desirable resource, large populations are still deprived of drinking water. While oceans cover 71% of Earth’s surface holding 97% water of the planet, this water is not suitable for drinking due to large salt concentration. This water requires desalination, carried out using desalination technologies to make it suitable for drinking. Desalination technologies have emerged as a class of niche technologies, mainly for desalination of ocean water. Thus, desalination technologies market has evolved.

This report presents the worldwide Desalination Technologies market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Desalination is a process of removing dissolved salts from seawater to produce fresh water for consumption. There are two major types of desalination technologies around the world, namely membrane desalination and thermal desalination.

The Middle East and Africa is a leading region, followed by Asia-Pacific for the desalination equipment. The demand in the region is high owing to the fresh aqua demand in the area. The region accounted for over 41% of the global demand in 2017.

The Desalination Technologies market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Desalination Technologies.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ampac USA

GE Water

Koch Membranes Systems

Dow Chemicals

DuPont Chemicals

BWT Group

Poseidon Water

Genesis Water Technologies

Kysearo

SeaTask

Lenntech

Toray

IDE Technologies

Degremont

Acciona

Biwater International

Hyflux

Xylem Applied Water

Lifestream Water

KSB

Aquatech

Desalination Technologies Breakdown Data by Type

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage Filtration (MSF)

Multi-effect Distillation (MSD)

Others

Desalination Technologies Breakdown Data by Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Desalination Technologies Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Desalination Technologies status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Desalination Technologies manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Desalination Technologies market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

