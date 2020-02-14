Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 17.3 Mn by 2026 | at a CAGR of 9.5%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the driver assistance system (DAS) market for locomotive at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Thousand) for train type, driver assistance system application, and component from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global driver assistance system for locomotive market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for driver assistance system for locomotive during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global driver assistance system for locomotive market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in all market segments and types are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global driver assistance system for locomotive market by segmenting it in terms of train type, driver assistance system application, component, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for driver assistance system for locomotive in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments across all major countries from these region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global driver assistance system (DAS) market for locomotive. Key players include Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Transportation, Ansaldo STS, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, CRRC Corporation limited Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., General Electric, ABB, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Korr-Bremse AG, and CalAmp. Moreover, the report also includes regional key players operating in the driver assistance system (DAS) market for locomotive. Regional players include Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd, Bharat Forge Limited, and Wabtec Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for driver assistance system (DAS) for locomotive is primarily driven by rising demand for safety in trains and government support. Rapid paced urbanization, increased demand for connectivity, government agreements for minimizing emission, and increased preference for public transport are likely to impel demand for driver assistance system for locomotive across the globe.

The report provides the estimated market size of driver assistance system for locomotive for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of driver assistance system for locomotive has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Thousand). Market numbers have been estimated based on train type, driver assistance system application, components, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each train type, driver assistance system application, and components have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Union Internationale des Transports Publics (UITP), International Railway Research Board (IRRB), International Union of Railways (UIC),Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), Association of American Railroad, European Commission, European Union Agency for Railways (ERA), Association of American Railroads (AAR), etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, linked-in interview, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global driver assistance system (DAS) market for locomotive has been segmented as follows:

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive, by Train Type

Long Distance Train

Suburban

Tram

Monorail

Subway/Metro

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive, by Driver Assistance System Application

Emergency Braking system

Automatic Door Opening and Closure

Switch Detection

Rail Detection

Fog Pilot Assistance System

Rail Signal Detection

Anti-collision System

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive, by Component

RADAR

LIDAR

Optical Sensor & Camera

Odometer

Infrared Sensor

Antenna

Others

