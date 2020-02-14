Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market : A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis 2019-2025
The report presents a thorough outline of the global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics market in a way that allows the reader to easily understand the crucial factors that will have a major impact on the development of the market, including the applications and the end-users. The vast data included in the report has been congregated with the help of a variety of primary and secondary research methodologies.
The global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DuPont (US)
Kimberly-Clarke (US)
Berry Global Group (US)
Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)
Freudenberg (Germany)
Glatfelter (US)
Suominen Corporation (Finland)
Johns Manville (US)
Fitesa (Brazil)
TWE Group (Germany)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polypropelene (PP)
Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)
Polythelene(PE)
Rayon
Wood pulp
Bi-component(Bico)
Others
Segment by Application
Hygiene
Construction
Wipes
Upholstery
Filtration
Automotive
Others
