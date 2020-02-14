Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Report – A Complete Overview of Market Segments and the Regional…

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Electric Power Distribution Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Electric power distribution system is the final stage in the delivery of electric power; it carries electricity from the transmission system to individual consumers. Distribution substations connect to the transmission system and lower the transmission voltage to medium voltage ranging between 2 kV and 35 kV with the use of transformers.

For industry structure analysis, the electric power distribution equipment industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 37.84% of the revenue market.

China occupied 28.61% of the production value market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 26.90% and 21.43% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production value.

For forecast, the global electric power distribution equipment revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%, and a little higher speed in China. Although electricity transmission and distribution industry have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend entering this market.

In 2018, the global Electric Power Distribution Equipment market size was 96410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 124160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

Schneider Electric

GE

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Hyundai

Alstom

Hyosung

TBEA

XD

Shanghai Electric

BTW

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transformers

Switchgears

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Industrial and Agriculture

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Power Distribution Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Power Distribution Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

