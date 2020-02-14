Global Fine Chemicals Market Future Trends & Industry Insights by Leading Key Players like BASF, Saltigo, Jayhawk Fine Chemicals

Fine chemicals are produced in limited volumes and at relatively high prices according to exacting specifications, mainly by traditional organic synthesis in multipurpose chemical plants. Fine chemical industry is one of the most dynamic new fields in chemical industry and an important part of new materials. The fine chemical products have many kinds, high added value, wide applications and high industrial relevance, which directly serve many industries of national economy and various fields of high-tech industries.

The top ten producers of fine chemicals are BASF, Saltigo, Jayhawk Fine Chemicals, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Fujifilm Diosynth, DSM, Albemarle, Lonza, Catalent, Flamma Group, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Novasep, Patheon, Zhejiang Medicine, NHU. BASF accounts for the largest proportion.

North America and Europe is the industry’s leading region. In 2018, the revenue of Fine Chemicals is about 36.17 billion USD in North America; its proportion of total global revenue exceeds 23.91%. In 2018, the revenue is about 46.31 billion USD in Europe. India and China have witnessed a major chunk developing of Fine Chemicals in the Asia region.

In 2018, the global Fine Chemicals market size was 151170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 249980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Fine Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fine Chemicals development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BASF

Saltigo

Jayhawk Fine Chemicals

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Fujifilm Diosynth

DSM

Albemarle

Lonza

Catalent

Flamma Group

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

Novasep

Patheon

Zhejiang Medicine

NHU

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pharmaceuticals

Vitamins

Insecticides

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Industrial Additives

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fine Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fine Chemicals development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fine Chemicals are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

