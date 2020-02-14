Global Fluid Coupling Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,373.3 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Fluid Coupling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report on the global fluid coupling market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancements that are expected to influence the expansion of the fluid coupling market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Thousand Units) across different geographies.

FILL OUT THIS FORM & WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1892144

Global Fluid Coupling Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rise in mining activity across the world is increasing the demand for fluid couplings. Mining industry is a major consumer of fluid couplings. The global mining industry wants products that are safe, environment friendly, and that increases mining productivity. Fluid couplings are an integral part of conveyors, excavators, fans, mills, mixers, pumps, and screening plants among others which are used in mining and bulk material handling equipment. With increasing mining activity, there is rising usage of machines/ components used in bulk material handling which are subsequently increasing the demand for fluid couplings.

According to World Mining Congress, global mining production was 11.3 Bn metric tons in 2000 which has increased at a CAGR of 2.5% to reach a production of 16.9 Bn metric tons in 2016. In 2016, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 58.2% in global mining production. Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of fluid couplings. Among the four biggest mining countries, two are in Asia Pacific: China and Australia. China is the largest producer of mining ores in the world. Thus, rising mining production in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for fluid couplings.

Global Fluid Coupling Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the global fluid coupling market is segmented into constant-fill fluid couplings and variable speed fluid couplings. Based on industry, the market is segmented into mining, chemicals and petrochemicals, cement, steel and metal processing, paper, paperboards and packaging & labeling, power generation and others (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater management).

Geographically, the global fluid coupling market is divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America. The regional fluid coupling markets have been analyzed in terms of value in U.S dollars (US$) and volume in thousand units. Prominent countries profiled in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1892144

Global Fluid Coupling Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes Porter’s Five Force Analysis, which highlights suppliers’ bargaining power, buyers’ bargaining power, threat from new market players, threat of substitution, and level of competition among fluid coupling manufacturers. Value chain analysis, raw material manufacturers including third-party raw material suppliers, fluid coupling manufacturers, and end-use industries such as oil & gas, cement, power generation, mining, chemical among others are also covered in the report. Key findings which include trend analysis at global and regional levels and each segment’s incremental opportunity analysis have also been added in the report. The report also covers incremental opportunity analysis ofa segment’s attractiveness on the basis of market share index and CAGR across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America.

Global Fluid Coupling Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes market share analysis of major players operating in the global fluid coupling market based on their 2017 revenues, competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, and geographical spread. The report benchmarks leading companies on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities, market position, and offerings. Factors including revenue growth, market share, segmental growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s’ potential to grow.

Company profiles of major players include overview of company, major business strategies, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global fluid coupling market include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord Corporation, Fluidomat Limited, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Transfluid S.p.A., VULKAN Group, and KTR Systems GmbH among others.

The global fluid coupling market is segmented as below:

Global Fluid Coupling Market, by Type

Constant-fill Fluid Couplings

Variable Speed Fluid Couplings

Global Fluid Coupling Market, by Industry

Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Cement

Steel and Metal Processing

Paper, Paperboards and Packaging &Labeling

Power Generation

Others (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Management)

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com