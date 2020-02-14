Global HPV Testing Market Overview, Analysis and Forecast To 2025
The HPV testing market has received a promising momentum from constant advances in screening methods for cervical cancer over the past several years. HPV testing is increasingly being used in the prevention of disease, given the substantial burden of cervical cancer among women in developing countries. HPV laboratory testing has also been found to be effective in the screening and diagnosis of numerous other types of cancer, notably relating to oropharyngeal, vulvar, and penile. Emerging guidelines in recent years in developed markets has expanded the potential of HPV testing considerably. Clinical diagnostic laboratories benefit from advances in molecular testing technologies used for HPV testing. Relentless research to develop new, better screening methods of screening will open new frontiers in near future.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Abbott Laboratories
BD
Roche Diagnostics
Qiagen
Arbor Vita
Breakspear Medical
Cepheid
DAAN Gene
DiaCarta
Delphi Bioscience
Fujirebio Diagnostics
Genera Biosystems
IncellDx
OralDNA Labs
Seegene
SoloPap
Trovagene
HPV Testing Breakdown Data by Type
Systems
Consumables
HPV Testing Breakdown Data by Application
Clinical diagnostic laboratories
Physicians’ office laboratories
Hospitals
HPV Testing Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
HPV Testing Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
