Global HPV Testing Market Overview, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The HPV testing market has received a promising momentum from constant advances in screening methods for cervical cancer over the past several years. HPV testing is increasingly being used in the prevention of disease, given the substantial burden of cervical cancer among women in developing countries. HPV laboratory testing has also been found to be effective in the screening and diagnosis of numerous other types of cancer, notably relating to oropharyngeal, vulvar, and penile. Emerging guidelines in recent years in developed markets has expanded the potential of HPV testing considerably. Clinical diagnostic laboratories benefit from advances in molecular testing technologies used for HPV testing. Relentless research to develop new, better screening methods of screening will open new frontiers in near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abbott Laboratories

BD

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen

Arbor Vita

Breakspear Medical

Cepheid

DAAN Gene

DiaCarta

Delphi Bioscience

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Genera Biosystems

IncellDx

OralDNA Labs

Seegene

SoloPap

Trovagene

HPV Testing Breakdown Data by Type

Systems

Consumables

HPV Testing Breakdown Data by Application

Clinical diagnostic laboratories

Physicians’ office laboratories

Hospitals

HPV Testing Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

HPV Testing Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

