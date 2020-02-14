Global Industrial Controls System Market Evolving Technology 2019 & Leading Key Player – Siemens, ABB, Omron, Emerson

Industrial control system (ICS) is a collective term used to describe different types of control systems and associated instrumentation, which include the devices, systems, networks, and controls used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.In 2018, the global Industrial Controls System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Controls System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Controls System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

ABB

Omron

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell

Alstom

GE

Yokogawa Electric

Schneider Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed control system (DCS)

Programmable logic controller (PLC)

Market segment by Application, split into

Power, water & wastewater

Oil & gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Automotive

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace

Defense

Mining and material

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Controls System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Controls System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

