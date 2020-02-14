Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Latest Technologies & Innovations 2019 by Top Companies – Endress +Hauser AG, Lantronix Inc, Honeywell Process Solutions
WSN is an advanced method of communication between two or more remotely-located devices without interruption. The systems comprise nodes that act as access points to form a better communication system. In IWSN, sensor nodes are connected through various wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and WirelessHART. Increasing adoption of wireless communication, need for strong connectivity across remote locations, and demand for network infrastructure are expected to fuel market growth.
In 2018, the global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Endress+Hauser AG
Lantronix Inc
Honeywell Process Solutions
Emerson Process Management
Digi International Inc
Freescale Semiconductor
ABB Ltd
Linear Technology Corporation
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SA
Millennial Net Inc
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical & Gas Sensors
Humidity Sensors
Motion & Position Sensors
Temperature Sensor
Pressure Sensors
Level Sensors
Flow Sensors
Image & Surveillance Sensors
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Automotive
Energy
Power
Healthcare
Medical
Mining
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
