Global Intelligent Power Devices Market, Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

As evident from the name, intelligent power devices feature built-in protection functions. Improvement of support system reliability and unit downsizing according to situations are some other key offerings of intelligent power devices. This includes provide protection of higher level in situations of overheating, overvoltage, overcurrent, and load short circuit.

Intelligent power devices differ in terms of components and configuration depending on applications where they are used. For example, intelligent power devices of automotive grade comprise capacity-related resistant inducible load placed in engine room, and an optional compartment, available in product machine applications.

Among domestic use appliances, high-end ones feature intelligent power devices, to provide support during voltage and current fluctuations. This prevents damage to appliances. With such critical use of intelligent power devices, intelligent power devices market is benefitted.

Intelligent Power Devices have built-in peripheral and protection functions, and support system reliability improvement and unit downsizing. This device lineup can support a variety of automotive system requirements and includes intelligent power switches, thermal FETs, MOSFET drivers, and a motor driver.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TOSHIBA

Panasonic

RICOH Electronic Devices

International Rectifier

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Freescale Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ROHM Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

SCHUKAT Electronic

Intelligent Power Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Intelligent Power Switches

MOSFET Drivers

Thermal FETs

Motor Drivers

Intelligent Power Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

Construction Application

Intelligent Power Devices Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Intelligent Power Devices Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

