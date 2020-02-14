Global Intelligent Power Devices Market, Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
As evident from the name, intelligent power devices feature built-in protection functions. Improvement of support system reliability and unit downsizing according to situations are some other key offerings of intelligent power devices. This includes provide protection of higher level in situations of overheating, overvoltage, overcurrent, and load short circuit.
Intelligent power devices differ in terms of components and configuration depending on applications where they are used. For example, intelligent power devices of automotive grade comprise capacity-related resistant inducible load placed in engine room, and an optional compartment, available in product machine applications.
Among domestic use appliances, high-end ones feature intelligent power devices, to provide support during voltage and current fluctuations. This prevents damage to appliances. With such critical use of intelligent power devices, intelligent power devices market is benefitted.
Intelligent Power Devices have built-in peripheral and protection functions, and support system reliability improvement and unit downsizing. This device lineup can support a variety of automotive system requirements and includes intelligent power switches, thermal FETs, MOSFET drivers, and a motor driver.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
TOSHIBA
Panasonic
RICOH Electronic Devices
International Rectifier
STMicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies
Freescale Semiconductor
Texas Instruments Incorporated
ROHM Semiconductor
Fuji Electric
SCHUKAT Electronic
Intelligent Power Devices Breakdown Data by Type
Intelligent Power Switches
MOSFET Drivers
Thermal FETs
Motor Drivers
Intelligent Power Devices Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Commercial
Construction Application
Intelligent Power Devices Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Intelligent Power Devices Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
