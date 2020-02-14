Global Micronized PTFE Market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Micronized PTFE Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The micronized PTFE market is predicted to expand at 6.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The growth of the said market mainly stems from increasing demand for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) for high performance paints and coatings and inks across a number of end users. This includes automotive, pharmaceutical, and medical industry sectors.

Rising demand for flexible packaging, mainly in emerging economies of Asia Pacific has indirectly served to boost demand for micronized PTFE. Flexible packaging finds use for packaging of processed food, which are increasingly becoming life line of urban individuals to match busy lifestyle.

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

Micronized PTFE is low molecular weight, micronized white particle and the particle size is around 3-20 um in diameter. They are additives in polymers, inks, or paintings which offer the great abilities to against friction, chemical resistance and the role as an insulator.

The micronized PTFE industry is relatively concentrated. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

The global consumption of micronized PTFE increased from 13840 MT in 2012 to 16129 MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. USA is the biggest consumption region with the consumption market share of 26.91% in 2016, followed by China. The top five players are: Solvay, Daikin, Shamrock Technologies, 3M and ChemoursDuPont). Tianyuxiang is the China leader. In the next five years, the global consumption of micronized PTFE will maintain 4.29% average annual growth rate.

Make An Enquiry @

