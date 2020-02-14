Global Military Helicopter Market 2019- Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue, and Forecasts 2023

Global Military Helicopter Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Military Helicopter Market: Information by Type (Heavy Cargo, Attack, Reconnaissance, Light Utility, Medium Utility, Maritime, and Search & Rescue), by Procurement Type (New Acquisitions, Upgrades), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

The key players in the global military helicopter market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Boeing (US), BAE Systems (UK), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India), Airbus S.A.S (France), Leonardo (Italy), Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. (US), Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia), Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (South Korea) and KAMAN CORPORATION (US).

Market Highlights

Military helicopters are helicopters that are either upgraded or built for usage by military forces. These helicopters assist in observing as well as in evacuation activities. Military helicopters also offer functionalities such as firing stability, tactical air control and exclusive economic zone protection. These advanced functionalities offered are driving the global military helicopter market.

Factors such as increasing helicopter fleet manufactured, territorial conflicts and the growing demand for replacement of obsolete fleets are bolstering the market growth. Additionally, factors such as increasing military expenditure by developed economies is also boosting the market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and growing demand for upgradation as against newly built helicopters are expected to hamper the market growth. Stringent government regulations pertaining helicopter manufacturing and flying will also influence the global military helicopter market. For instance, in US, the Federal Aviation Administration provides the design approval to all military helicopter manufacturers.

The global military helicopter market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 8.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Market Segments and Geogrpahic Overview

The global military helicopter market has been segmented based on type, procurement type, and region. On the basis of type, the military helicopter market is divided into heavy cargo, attack, reconnaissance, light utility, medium utility, maritime, and search & rescue. In 2017, the attack segment dominated the global market. Enhanced functionalities offered such as firing stability, tactical air control and exclusive economic zone protection are factors driving the demand for attack helicopters. However, maritime helicopters are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to features offered such as advanced sensors, situational awareness, and command & control among others. On the basis of procurement type, the market has been segmented into new acquisitions, and upgrades. The new acquisitions segment dominated the global market over the forecast period owing helicopter fleet manufactured. However, upgrades segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. High cost of original equipment and services offered by aftermarket players such as modifications, customizations and maintenance are boosting the upgrades segment.

On the basis of region, the global military helicopter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, North America dominated the global market. Presence of prominent players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Boeing among others is driving the market growth. Additionally, stringent government regulations pertaining helicopter manufacturing and flying are driving the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing defense expenditure by developing economies such as China and India. Additionally, increasing adoption of military helicopters by various governments is also boosting the market growth in the region.



Intended Audience

Military Helicopter Manufactures

Helicopter Manufactures

Component Providers

Defense Organizations

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies



Research Methodology

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Primary Research

In this process, both demand side and supply side parties were involved to extract genuine facts and insights about market forecast, production, trend, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain have been approached to obtain key information.

Secondary Research

In this process, the data collection was done through various secondary sources, which included annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government association, Aerospace & Defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, some paid databases and many others.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Takeaways

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

3.7. Limitations

4. Market Landscape

4.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4. Segment Rivalry

4.1.5. Bargaining Power of Supplies

4.2. Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Military Helicopter Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Military Helicopter Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Military Helicopter Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Military Helicopter Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Latin America: Military Helicopter Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 6 Middle East and Africa: Military Helicopter Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 7 Global Military Helicopter, Type Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Continued…….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top-down & Bottom-up Approaches

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued……..

