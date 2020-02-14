Global Office Based Lab Market Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Office Based Lab Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Office based labs also are known as office based interventional suit (OIS) wherein the facility is set up by the physicians at the office premise, offering same-day intervention services. OBLs are being opened by vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists and other physicians who have an interest in a delivery-care model that is patient centered in an office-based setting.

In 2018, the global Office Based Lab market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Office Based Lab status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Office Based Lab development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Envision Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare

Mednax

HCA Healthcare

Team Health

Surgical Care Affiliates

Quorum Health

Fresenius Medical Care

Surgery Partners

Medical Facilities

Terveystalo Healthcare

SurgCenter Development

Healthway Medical

Schon Klinik

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

Asklepios Kliniken

Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America

European Medical Center (EMC)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-specialty OBL

Multi-specialty OBL

Market segment by Application, split into

Vascular Surgery

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

