Global Pea Starch Market, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players & Research Forecasts To 2025

The Pea Starch market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Pea Starch market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Pea Starch industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This report studies the global market size of Pea Starch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pea Starch in these regions.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Pea starch is a rich source of amylose (35 %) and this unique feature gives it good thickening and gelling properties which are better than other commonly used starches.

On a global scale, pea starch is a major by-product of pea protein production process. the pea starch product is in the early stages of the global industrialization compared to other starch industry. The whole pea starch market is driven by the new protein extraction market, advanced R&D initiatives, and rising vegetarian population.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are Meats Processing, Asian Pastas. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for pea starch will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of pea starch is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2019-2024. Pea starch industry will usher in a rapid growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability, such as Roquette. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in pea starch market will become more intense.

In 2017, the global Pea Starch market size was 310 million US$ and is forecast to 490 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pea Starch market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Pea Starch include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Pea Starch include

Roquette

Cosucra

Emsland Group

Nutri-Pea Limited

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food

Shandong Jindu Talin Foods

Market Size Split by Type

Industry Grade

Food Grade

Market Size Split by Application

Meats Processing

Snack

Asian Pastas

Industrial Applications

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pea Starch capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Pea Starch manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

