Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market : Insights Into The Competitive Scenario Of The Market 2019-2025
The report predicts the market size and analyzes the distribution channels, comparing company shares and brands. It discusses key factors boosting the growth of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and those restraining factors that pose a challenge to the industry’s progress and development. The study also assesses key companies operating in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market, wherein the company’s recent developments are studied. Key information regarding expansion strategies and information on their collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are given.
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2251984
The global Phase Change Material (PCM) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Phase Change Material (PCM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phase Change Material (PCM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HONEYWELL ELECTRONIC MATERIALS
LAIRD
SASOL LIMITED
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC.
ENTROPY SOLUTIONS LLC
MICROTEK LABORATORIES INC.
PLUSS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
PHASE CHANGE ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
RUBITHERM TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS PRODUCTS LTD.
OUTLAST TECHNOLOGIES LLC
HENKEL AG & COMPANY, KGAA
COLD CHAIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ADVANSA B.V.
AI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CLIMATOR SWEDEN AB
COOLCOMPOSITES, INC.
CIAT GROUP (CRISTOPIA ENERGY SYSTEMS)
CRYOPAK INDUSTRIES INC.
DATUM PHASE CHANGE LIMITED
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Organic
Inorganic
Bio-based
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2251984
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
HVAC
Cold Chain & Packaging
Thermal Energy Storage
Textile, Electronics
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/