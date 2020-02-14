Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market : Insights Into The Competitive Scenario Of The Market 2019-2025

The report predicts the market size and analyzes the distribution channels, comparing company shares and brands. It discusses key factors boosting the growth of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and those restraining factors that pose a challenge to the industry’s progress and development. The study also assesses key companies operating in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market, wherein the company’s recent developments are studied. Key information regarding expansion strategies and information on their collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are given.

The global Phase Change Material (PCM) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phase Change Material (PCM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phase Change Material (PCM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HONEYWELL ELECTRONIC MATERIALS

LAIRD

SASOL LIMITED

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC.

ENTROPY SOLUTIONS LLC

MICROTEK LABORATORIES INC.

PLUSS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

PHASE CHANGE ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.

RUBITHERM TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS PRODUCTS LTD.

OUTLAST TECHNOLOGIES LLC

HENKEL AG & COMPANY, KGAA

COLD CHAIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ADVANSA B.V.

AI TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CLIMATOR SWEDEN AB

COOLCOMPOSITES, INC.

CIAT GROUP (CRISTOPIA ENERGY SYSTEMS)

CRYOPAK INDUSTRIES INC.

DATUM PHASE CHANGE LIMITED

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

HVAC

Cold Chain & Packaging

Thermal Energy Storage

Textile, Electronics

