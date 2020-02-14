Global PoC Platform and Technology Market Highly Growing Due To Technological Advancements
Point-of-care (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.
In 2018, the global PoC Platform and Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global PoC Platform and Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PoC Platform and Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Roche
Abbott
LifeScan, Inc
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher
Ascensia
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BioMerieux
ARKRAY
Nova Biomedical
Trividia Health
Quidel
Accriva (Werfen)
OraSure Technologies
Helena Laboratories
A. Menarini Diagnostics
Abaxis (Zoetis)
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Phamatech
Chembio Diagnostics
Trinity Biotech
ELITech Group
Response Biomedical
Princeton BioMeditech
Alfa Wassermann
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Urinalysis Testing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Laboratory
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PoC Platform and Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PoC Platform and Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
