Global Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market to Witness Quick Rise during forecast period 2019-2025

Commonly known as electric wheelchairs, power-assisted wheelchairs have helped movement of elderly and disabled individuals dramatically.
Mechanically, power-assisted wheelchairs are equipped with an electric motor. However, this takes does automate movement of electric wheelchairs completely, leaving control with occupant of the chair. In terms of function, power wheelchairs are hand-operated, mouth-controlled, or sometimes operate using some other body part. This serves to be key advantage for individuals with limited hand or arm movement.
Power-assisted wheelchairs are available in few types. Product innovation mainly due to extensive R&D from keen players is a plus for power-assisted wheelchairs market. For example, collapsible power-assisted wheelchairs, which feature fold up and open up fairly effortlessly have served to enhance inclination for their devices.
This report presents the worldwide Power-assisted Wheelchairs market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Golden Technologies
Drive Medical
Invacare Corp
Hoveround Corp
Heartway
21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.
Pride Mobility Products Corp
EZ Lite Cruiser
Merits Health Products, Inc.
Dane
Power-assisted Wheelchairs Breakdown Data by Type
Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
Standing Electric Wheelchair
Power-assisted Wheelchairs Breakdown Data by Application
Home Use
Hospital
Other
Power-assisted Wheelchairs Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Power-assisted Wheelchairs Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
