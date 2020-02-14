Global Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market to Witness Quick Rise during forecast period 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Power-assisted Wheelchairs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Commonly known as electric wheelchairs, power-assisted wheelchairs have helped movement of elderly and disabled individuals dramatically.

Mechanically, power-assisted wheelchairs are equipped with an electric motor. However, this takes does automate movement of electric wheelchairs completely, leaving control with occupant of the chair. In terms of function, power wheelchairs are hand-operated, mouth-controlled, or sometimes operate using some other body part. This serves to be key advantage for individuals with limited hand or arm movement.

Power-assisted wheelchairs are available in few types. Product innovation mainly due to extensive R&D from keen players is a plus for power-assisted wheelchairs market. For example, collapsible power-assisted wheelchairs, which feature fold up and open up fairly effortlessly have served to enhance inclination for their devices.

This report presents the worldwide Power-assisted Wheelchairs market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Golden Technologies

Drive Medical

Invacare Corp

Hoveround Corp

Heartway

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp

EZ Lite Cruiser

Merits Health Products, Inc.

Dane

Power-assisted Wheelchairs Breakdown Data by Type

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Power-assisted Wheelchairs Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use

Hospital

Other

Power-assisted Wheelchairs Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Power-assisted Wheelchairs Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

