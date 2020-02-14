Global Precast Concrete Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Precast Concrete Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Precast concrete is a construction product produced by casting concrete in a reusable mold that is then cured in a controlled environment, transported to the construction site and lifted into place. Precast concrete from reusable molds allow the costs to be lower than those in site-cast production. Precast concrete are resilient enough to tolerate extreme weather conditions and will perform the same for many years of constant usages. The global precast concrete market was 96.3 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 144.13 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.93% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific leads the market due to rise in industrialization and urbanization, which increased the investment in building and construction. Europe also contributes major share in the market owing to the presence of large number of well-established industrial base.

Drivers vs Constraints

Rise in investment in the building & construction industry owing to various government supported welfare housing schemes is driving the market growth. Increasing disposable income, coupled with rising purchase of house also increased the demand for precast concrete. However, transportation cost and need of skilled labor will hamper the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Growing infrastructure investment and industrialization, increasing new construction projects and technological advancements are major trends in the market.

