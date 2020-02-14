Global Rabies Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2019-2025
Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. Early symptoms can include fever and tingling at the site of exposure. These symptoms are followed by one or more of the following symptoms: violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Once symptoms appear, the result is nearly always death. The time period between contracting the disease and the start of symptoms is usually one to three months, but can vary from less than one week to more than one year. The time depends on the distance the virus must travel along peripheral nerves to reach the central nervous system.
In 2018, the global Rabies Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Rabies Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rabies Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Merck
Thermo Fisher
Roche
BioMerieux
QIAGEN
Agilent
Creative Diagnostics
Techne
Fluidigm
Abbexa Ltd
BioNote, Inc
Norgen Biotek Corp
Aviva Systems Biology
Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH
Express Biotech International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Assay
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Public Health Labs
Home Care Setting
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rabies Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rabies Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
