Global Rabies Diagnostics Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2019-2025

Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. Early symptoms can include fever and tingling at the site of exposure. These symptoms are followed by one or more of the following symptoms: violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Once symptoms appear, the result is nearly always death. The time period between contracting the disease and the start of symptoms is usually one to three months, but can vary from less than one week to more than one year. The time depends on the distance the virus must travel along peripheral nerves to reach the central nervous system.

This report focuses on the global Rabies Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rabies Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck

Thermo Fisher

Roche

BioMerieux

QIAGEN

Agilent

Creative Diagnostics

Techne

Fluidigm

Abbexa Ltd

BioNote, Inc

Norgen Biotek Corp

Aviva Systems Biology

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

Express Biotech International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Assay

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Public Health Labs

Home Care Setting

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rabies Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rabies Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

