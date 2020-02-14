Global Roofing Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 124501 mn by 2024, at a CAGR of 5%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Roofing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Roofing materials are the building blocks of external layers of a building. These include shingles, insulation, waterproofing, siding, windows/doors, and railing. Application of roofing materials depends on the raw materials that they are processed from. These raw materials range from natural products, such as thatches and slates, to commercially available products such as asphalt, tiles, metal, bitumen, and plastic sheeting. Roofing materials are placed on top of a secondary layer called ‘underlayment.’ This layer is primarily made up of water-resistant materials. Sometimes, it also consists of cooling materials, heat reflecting materials, etc.

Based on product, the roofing market has been divided into bituminous, tiles, metal, elastomeric, and others. Bituminous is the leading product segment of the global roofing market. In terms of application, the global roofing market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and non-commercial. Rise in demand for durable building products due to concerns about the quality of civil structures is anticipated to drive the roofing market during the forecast period.

Increase in construction activities; rise in disposable income; and need to build new commercial buildings, residential complexes, industrial warehouses, etc. in India, China, ASEAN, GCC, and rest of Middle East & Africa are anticipated to propel the roofing market in the near future. India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Egypt are the key consumers of roofing products.

Based on region, the global roofing market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global roofing market due to the increase in disposable income, growth in population, and expansion in the construction industry in the region. It is followed by North America and Europe. Increase in retrofitting projects in Europe and North America is a major factor driving the demand for roofing in these regions.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for roofing at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (Million Square Meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global roofing market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for roofing during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for growth of the roofing market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global roofing market. Porter’s five forces model for the roofing market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the application and product segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global roofing market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global roofing market. Key players profiled in the report are Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Sika AG, Monier Building Group, and IKO Industries Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global roofing market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global roofing market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Roofing Market, by Product

Bituminous

Metal

Tiles

Elastomeric

Others

Global Roofing Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Non-commercial

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various products and applications wherein roofing is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global roofing market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players operating in the market to understand competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

