Global Sand Control Systems Market to Witness Rapid Growth During 2019-2025

Sand control refers to managing/minimizing sand and fine production during petroleum production. Sand and fine produced with oil and gas can cause erosion and wear of production facilities/equipments, resulting in production downtime, expensive repairs, and potentially loss of containment (serious safety risk).

The onshore sub-segment led the sand control systems market in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the vast presence of oil & gas reserves and increased dependency on conventional oil & gas. The offshore application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global sand control systems market during the forecast period due increasing drilling activities and growing governmental support to meet the rising energy demands.

The global Sand Control Systems market is valued at 1890 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sand Control Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Baker Hughes (GE)

Dialog

Interwell

Mitchell

Oil States International

Packers Plus

Superior Energy

Tendeka

Variprem

Welltec

Hebei Shengkai

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Segment by Type

Gravel Pack

Frac Pack

Sand Screens

Inflow Control Devices

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sand Control Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Sand Control Systems manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

