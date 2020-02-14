Global Smart Coatings Market : Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Global Smart Coatings Market: Snapshot

The global smart coatings market is rising significantly due to its growing application in various end-use industries. Moreover, growing demand for superior properties of smart coatings such as self-cleaning, self-healing, and corrosion resistance has taken an upward trend that has further augmented growth in this market. Industries across the globe have also shown interest in products that require low maintenance, which has further boosted growth for smart coatings. Other advantages of using smart coating are that it can indicate damage to an aero engine when applied on the aircraft.

Moreover, a significant rise in research and development activities by key players in advancing smart coatings has also played a crucial role in expanding growth in the global smart coating market. Players are also emphasizing on developing eco-friendly anti-corrosion coatings that will further accelerate growth for smart coatings, as people across the globe are willful to spend money on advanced products. Focus on harnessing new energy technology that uses SolarWinds techniques might play an important role in boosting growth in this market.

On the basis of statistical information given by Transparency Market Research, the global smart coatings market is projected to attain US$9.82 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, the market earned US$1.1 bn. In these coming eight years from 2017 to 2025, the global smart coating market is estimated to rise at excellent 29.8% CAGR.

Growing Application in Military Sector to Fuel Demand in Smart Coatings Market

Application and product type are the two major categories in which the global smart coatings market is divided. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into self-healing, anti-corrosion, self-cleaning, anti-microbial, self-dimming, and others. Of these, the demand for anti-corrosion product type is high in the market. Recently, AnCatt developed a new line of anti-corrosion coatings that is environmental friendly and heavy metal free. This development is first of its kind that provides high-performance anti-corrosion coatings. Currently, the demand for anti-corrosion products is high in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. And its application is growing in electronics, military, and automotive sectors.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into military, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and many others. Of these, the military segment is held major share in 2016 and is likely to lead the global market over the forecasted tenure. Other segments that include construction and automotive are also expected to hold significant share in the global smart coatings market in the forthcoming yeas.

Use of Advanced Technology in Infrastructural Development Boosted North

America Smart Coatings Market

On the regional frontier, North America has established itself as a leading market in the global smart coatings market. Use of advanced technology in infrastructural development including industries like military, consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive is the main reason for the dominance of North America in the global smart coatings market. Growing research and development activities by players and the use of advanced techniques are a few other factors that have made North America lead the market.

Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a significant share in the global smart coatings market. This growth is attributed to the rapid developments seen in infrastructure and booming manufacturing sector mainly in countries like India and China.

In the competitive landscape section, the report provides information about the top key players that includes DuPont, PPG Industries, Bayer AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., 3M Company, AkzoNobel, Jotun A/S, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and NEI Corporation.