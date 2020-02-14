Grape Seed Extract Market|to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

Grapefruit seed extract or GSE is derived from the seed, pulp, white membranes of grapefruit, and the sub-tropical citrus fruit that grows all across the world. An industry derivative of whole grape seeds, grape seed extract has numerous benefits due to its action as a highly concentrated, natural general antimicrobial and antioxidant. Made by mixing grapefruit seeds and pulp into a highly acidic liquid, its benefits include weight loss, cellulite reduction and immune system enhancement. Available as a dietary supplement containing 50 or 100 milligrams of the extract in a liquid form, tablets, or capsules, it helps in treatment of high cholesterol, atherosclerosis, macular degeneration, poor circulation, and nerve damage. Also recommended for the treatment of candidiasis, earaches, throat infections and diarrhea, grapefruit seed extract possesses antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Containing Vitamic C ,sterols, tocopherols, citric acid, limonoids, and trace minerals, grapefruit seed extract is rich in nutrients and phytochemicals and has a multitude of uses and just as many benefits. Gentle enough to use as a wash for fruits and vegetables, Grapefruit seed extract is strong enough to replace chlorine as a water purification agent. The antioxidants in grape seed extract can potentially protect the blood vessels from becoming damaged, which may prevent high blood pressure.

The global Grape Seed Extract Market is likely to show sustained growth during the 10-year period owing to several key factors influencing the volume growth and revenue share of the global Grape Seed Extract Market.

Grape seed extract market: key drivers for market growth

The market for global grape seed extract is driven mainly by health consciousness among consumers and the multitude of health benefits this product brings with it. Heart disease is one of the two gravest American health concerns, and since grape seed extract (GSE) has been proven beneficial in preventing cancer, it is one of the reasons for driving the demand of this product in North America. Available in everything from dietary supplements to performance-based products have further driven this product because of its multiple benefits and marketability with the masses.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12313

Grape seed extract market: Market restraints

The possible restraints stunting the growth of the global grape seed extract market are the common side effects associated with this product which is headache, sore throat, dizziness, itchy scalp, stomach ache and nausea. Lack of innovation, marketing, as well as an unclear regulatory environment, have also restrained the growth of the grape seed extract market in the European market, while procurement of good quality grape seeds remains a worry both in European and North American markets. Symptoms of some allergies have prevented that usage of grape seed extract in some food product, which doesn’t augur well for the growth of the global grape seed extract market.