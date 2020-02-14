Growth Outlook: Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report presents the worldwide Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Robotic process automation is an application technology where software with capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning are used for handling high volume, repeatable tasks. RPA allows employees to configure and program a computer software or a robot to interpret exiting application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions and communicating with digital systems.

North America region accounts for largest share in robotic process automation market owing to high development in field of technology and presence of developed countries. Europe is one of the prominent player in the market of robotic process automation. Countries such as U.K., Germany and Italy are the major contributors in the market growth due to the rich manufacturing and automotive industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries and demand for consumer electronic products is forcing the manufacturers to adopt a cost effective technology in the manufacturing process.

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Automation Anywhere (U.S.)

Blue Prism (U.K.)

Celaton Ltd (U.K.)

Ipsoft (U.S.)

Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Pegasystems (U.S.)

Redwood Software (U.S.)

Uipath (Romania)

Verint (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Breakdown Data by Type

Automated Solution

Decision Support And Management Solution

Interaction Solution

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Travel

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Robotic Process Automation (RPA) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

