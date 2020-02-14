Hemp Seeds 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.
Scope of the Report:
In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.
The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The worldwide market for Hemp Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Hemp Seeds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Manitoba Harvest
Agropro
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Deep Nature Project
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Naturally Splendid
HempFlax
Green Source Organics
BAFA neu GmbH
Aos Products
Suyash Herbs
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hemp Oil
Hemp Seed Cakes
Others
