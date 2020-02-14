High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coating Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2027

“High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coating Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2027” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

High Velocity Oxygen Fuel coating is a process of thermal spray coating which is used to develop or restore a component’s surface dimensions or properties, thus prolonging equipment life by significantly increasing wear resistance, erosion, and corrosion protection. To produce an exceptional coating hardness, for metals, alloys and ceramics, high velocity oxygen fuel coating is considered as one of the best option in coating industry. HVOF coating provide substantial wear resistance, outstanding adhesion to the substrate material. Increasing demand of thermal sprays upsurges the high value growth of HVOF coating market. Owing to the HVOF coating properties and numerous applications for metals and alloys, this become a most potential method for producing a well adherent coating with low porosity. HVOF process is considered as a prominent method for those materials which are very sensitive to the phase transformation owing to oxidation and evaporation. This process of coating is provide solution for the aerospace and industrial customers to coat aircraft and industrial parts. There are number of market players spent enormous amount of capital on research and development facility to improve HVOF coating efficiency and sustain an effective position in the market.

Global High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coating market: Market dynamics:

Increasing demand of HVOF coating is because of growing usage of thermal spraying in automotive and aerospace industry as a replacement of hard chrome coating. Aerospace industry is accounted for high market share in high velocity oxygen fuel coating market, owing to its properties of providing improved performance, electrical properties, efficiency and improved life of mating components. HVOF coating process is the finest coating for those material which are sensitive to the phase oxidation. Diversified application of HVOF coating in aerospace and equipment industry for to process material including steels, aluminum superalloys, and titanium propel the market demand for HVOF coating.

There are certain factors hider the market growth of high velocity oil fuel coating market including stringent environment regulations, process consistency and reliability of coating material. Intense market competition in coating industry is also one the restraining factor for the high velocity oil fuel coating market.

Global High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coating market: Segmentation:

Global high velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) coating market can be segmented on the basis of material used in HVOF coating and end use industry.

On the basis of material used for high velocity oxygen fuel coating market can be segmented as:

HVOF Tungsten Carbide HVOF Tungsten Carbide-Nickel Superalloy HVOF Chromium Carbide HVOF Aluminum Bronze

On the basis of end use industry for high velocity oxygen fuel coating market can be segmented as

Automotive Aerospace

Global High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coating market: Regional analysis:

The coating industry has changed significantly in recent years through high technological advancement and growing consumption of thermal sprays in developing regions, and this upsurges the demand of HVOF coating. North America dominate the HVOF coating market owing to the high consumption of this in automotive and aerospace industry. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is also one of the prominent region for the high velocity oxygen fuel (hvof) coating market, owing to the high demand in China and India market. With growing industrialization and growth of automotive production in developing countries in Asia pacific region opted for high market growth in HVOF coating market. Europe is estimated to show high growth in equipment industry which led to rapid advancement for coating industry. Factors including HVOF coating high industrial performance, enticing qualities of adhering, corrosion protection has made market players to opt for HVOF coating for material advancement. As the demand increases in these markets, globally consumption of high velocity oil fuel coating also increase. Japan is also projected to add significant growth in high velocity oil fuel coating market. Latin America and MEA region is estimated to show sluggish growth in floor conveyor system market.

Global High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) coating market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the prominent market players of high velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) coating market are:

Industrial gas turbines

Energy & power

Electronics

Oil & gas

Medical devices

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

VAC AERO

Metallisation Ltd

Bodycote

Oerlikon Metco

Advanced Material Technology

Plasma Coating Corporation

Castolin Eutectic

W. Gartner Thermal Spraying

