Increasing Adoption of Digital Door Lock Systems Market Trending Demands Says by TMR

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Digital Door Lock Systems Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global digital door lock systems market was valued at US$ 1,059.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.25% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 14,877.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Although digital door lock systems have a higher penetration in developed economies as compared to developing economies, projections from International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate the growth rate of developing economies to be higher than the world average in the coming years. Rapid expansion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) especially in developing economies is expected to be one of the major drivers of market growth.

Key players are focusing on the introduction and development of new products to gain a competitive edge and improve brand positioning in the digital door lock systems market. Furthermore, they are engaged in forming strategic alliances with peers and less established players in order to gain a higher market share.

The key players profiled in the global digital door lock systems market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Onity Inc., ADT Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Vivint, Inc., Allegion PLC, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls, and August Home.

Enhanced security requirements to propel the global digital door lock systems market

Growth in the number of reported cases of crimes, burglaries, and home invasion around the world is among the major reasons for the market’s growth. Based on type, the digital door lock systems market is segmented into biometrics and keypad locks. Biometrics segment can be further divided into face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, and fingerprint recognition.

The keypad segment also can be divided into magnetic stripe locks, electromechanical door locks, and electric strike locks. By 2026, the biometrics segment is expected to hold more than one half of the total market and expand at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the digital door lock systems market can be segmented into government, commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial sub-segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-use by 2026. The said segment is also expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

The digital door lock systems market has been segmented as below:

Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by Type

Biometrics Face Recognition Iris Recognition Palm Recognition Voice Recognition Signature Recognition Fingerprint Recognition

Keypad Locks Magnetic Stripe Locks Electromechanical Door Locks Electric Strike Locks



Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market, by End-use