Industrial Yarn Products For V Belts And Industrial Hoses Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

Global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses Market Introduction

Persistence Market Research offers key insights on the global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market in its latest report titled, ‘Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026’. The research report offers in-depth insights into the Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market for the forecast period. Based on critical analysis, the Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market is projected to witness robust demand during the forecast period owing to the steady growth in end-use industries, such as automotive, tire, agriculture, oil & gas and other manufacturing industries. The global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses Market Dynamics

The global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market is experiencing significant demand due to growing applications of industrial yarn in tires, hoses and V-belts reinforcements. The companies in the Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity for industrial yarn. They are also focusing on expanding into new territories to cater to the growing demand in the Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market.

Rapid industrialization has led to increased demand in the Industrial Yarn products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market due to an increase in the number of manufacturing industries, such as automobile, food processing, consumer goods, among others. With the rise in the number of industries, the demand for V-Belts and industrial hoses is expected to witness significant growth, which in turn, will propel the demand in the Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market.

Global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses Market: Segmentation Overview

Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses segmentation on the basis of product type: The Dipped single end cords segment is expected to dominate the product type segment in the global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market due to its wide applications in tire cords. Growth in end-use industries due to growing industrialization is expected to be the main contributor to demand growth for dipped single end cords in the Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market.

Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses segmentation on the basis of application: The Tires segment is expected to be prominent segment driving the demand for Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market. Growing automotive industry and growing demand for automotive tires are the prime factors responsible for the increased demand for Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses.

Global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses Market: Regional Overview

China and India are estimated to be major consumers of Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses due to the rapid urbanization and growth being witnessed in manufacturing industries in these countries. Growth in end-use industries in these regions is expected to drive the growth in Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market in these regions. In terms of market share, China is expected to lead the Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market.

Global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses Market: Vendor Insights

The Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of domestic and global players. The report highlights some of the leading players in the global Industrial Yarn Products for V-Belts & Industrial Hoses market, such as Toray Group, SRF Limited, Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Glanzstoff, Kordsa Industries, R.D. Abbott Company, Inc., Olbo & Mehler Inc. and OC Oerlikon Management AG., among others.

