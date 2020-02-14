Jack-up Drilling Platforms Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2024

Jack-up Drilling Platforms Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Jack-up Drilling Platforms is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Jack-up Drilling Platforms in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Maersk Drilling

Sembcorp

Keppel

COSCO

TSC

CPLEC

Blooming Drilling Rig

Shanghai Habo Offshore Engineering

Wison

Honghua Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile offshore Drilling Units (MODU)

Turbine Installation Vessel (TIV)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offshore Wind Turbines

Oil And Natural Gas Drilling

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mobile offshore Drilling Units (MODU)

1.2.2 Turbine Installation Vessel (TIV)

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Offshore Wind Turbines

1.3.2 Oil And Natural Gas Drilling

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Maersk Drilling

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Maersk Drilling Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sembcorp

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sembcorp Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Keppel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Keppel Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 COSCO

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 COSCO Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 TSC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TSC Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 CPLEC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CPLEC Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Blooming Drilling Rig

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Blooming Drilling Rig Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Shanghai Habo Offshore Engineering

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Jack-up Drilling Platforms Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Shanghai Habo Offshore Engineering Jack-up Drilling Platforms Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

