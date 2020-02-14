Latin America Home Healthcare Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 8.7% through 2014 – 2020
The Latin America home health care market is led by various small and large players. Prominent players operating in the Latin America home health care market include: Phillips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Praxair Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teleflex Corporation, ResMed, Inc., Cardinal Health, Invacare Corporation, Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Bayer Healthcare, states Transparency Market Research (TMR)