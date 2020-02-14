LNG Tank Container Market Opportunities, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Forecasts To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “LNG Tank Container Market Projected To Reach 190 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 9.0% During The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



LNG Tank Container Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the LNG Tank Container industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, LNG Tank Container market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

LNG tank containers are used in the supply, transport, and distribution of large volumes of LNG across different nations. New demand potential has emerged mainly on account of constant advances in design. Manufacturers of cryogenic tank containers are focusing on making them more rugged and resistant to weather, thus reflecting well on multimodal transport of hydrocarbon across developing and developed regions.

Intensifying need for a continuous supply of natural gas in various regions notably Europe, China, And North America has spurred the sales in recent years. In a market characterized by presence of players of all sizes, the market is expected to reach worth of US$ 190 Million by 2025.

LNG Tank Containers are used for the transportation of LNG in the intermodal transport – by sea, road and rail.

First, for industry structure analysis, the LNG Tank Container industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 45% of the revenue market.

Second, the production of LNG Tank Container increased from 249 units in 2012 to 326 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.95 %.

Third, North America occupied 28.53% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 23.01% and 21.17% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 32.21% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

The LNG Tank Container market was valued at 96 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 190 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LNG Tank Container.

This report presents the worldwide LNG Tank Container market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CIMC

Rootselaar Group

FURUISE

Uralcryomash

UBH International

M1 Engineering

Air Water Plant & Engineering

LUXI Group

Corban Energy Group

Bewellcn Shanghai

LNG Tank Container Breakdown Data by Type

< 25 ft

25-40 ft

> 40 ft

LNG Tank Container Breakdown Data by Application

Marine transportation

Land transportation

LNG Tank Container Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



LNG Tank Container Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global LNG Tank Container status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key LNG Tank Container manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

