Metal-Oxide Gas Sensor Market Growth Prospects by Trending Technologies, Company Overview, Current Developments and Strategies 2027

A gas detector is a specific device that is used for detecting the presence of gases in a particular area and forms a part of the safety system. These equipment are used for detecting a gas leak or any other form of emissions and directly communicate with a control system to make a process automatically shut down. The gas sensors are used for detecting and analyzing different gases. It usually functions by converting information from the surrounding environment into special electrical signals. A gas sensor is mainly responsible for measuring the concentration of gases in the air and then forwarding the sensor signals towards a transmitter.

Gas sensors can be segmented according to their operating mechanism (catalytic, electro-chemical, chemFET, resonant, metal oxide, infrared (IR), chromatography, photoionization, chemi-luminescence, etc.). metal oxide based sensors are the most suitable for cost sensitive, low-power applications such as disposable medical, smart home, and consumer. Metal oxide sensors detect concentration of various types of gases by measuring the resistance change of the metal oxide due to adsorption of gases. Atmospheric oxygen residing on the metal oxide surface is reduced by the target gases, allowing more electrons in the conduction band of the metal oxide material.

Metal oxide gas sensors offer low power consumption (few 10s of mW in constant operation), wafer based manufacturing for cost reduction, reproducibility and scalability, as well as high sensitivity. Metal oxide gas sensors devices are suitable for integration with ASIC electronics and chip scale packages, allowing for higher-level integration and sensor arrays. The Metal oxide gas sensors market is changing dramatically with growing demand for localized information on environmental air quality. As a result, incumbent gas sensing technologies are experiencing new technical challenges such as dramatic size reduction, low power, increased selectivity, detection of different types of gases, and lower unit cost. This need for metal oxide gas sensing provides an outstanding opportunity for miniaturized devices created with MEMS technology.

Metal Oxide Gas Sensor Market – Segmentation

The metal oxide gas sensor market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical, and geographical region. By industry vertical, metal oxide gas sensor market can be segmented into medical food & beverages oil & gas water & wastewater treatment automotive and transportation mining metals & chemicals smart cities consumer electronics power stations and others.

The demand for metal oxide gas sensor solutions across numerous applications in the medical and automotive industry is likely to grow expressively over the next 5 years. Growing concerns towards occupational safety and government mandates for emission control are primarily driving the demand for metal oxide gas sensors. Automotive industry is another important contributor to the global gas sensors market.

The need for better comfort and safety in automotive has led to incorporation of different types of gas sensors in automobiles for cabin air quality, monitoring fuel emission, and others. By geographical region the global metal oxide gas sensor market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to have largest market share during estimated period and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the presence of large manufacturing of automotive companies working in this region. The region, along with Europe, is one of the developers in adopting new technologies, which is also one of the key factors for the high CAGR in this region.