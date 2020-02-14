“Metal Powder Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2028” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Components that would have not been even possible until a few years ago can now be made to high standards utilizing a wide range of metal powders. Almost 70 years ago, metallurgy parts manufacturing and metal powder manufacturing came into modern day prominence. Nowadays, various types of metal powder and powdered parts manufacturing processes have evolved and are still being practiced. Metal powder can be produced using various processes, such as liquid atomization, direct reduction, centrifugal atomization and gas atomization. The atomization process is one of the most widely utilized methods for production of metal powders using stainless steel, tool steel, iron, brass, aluminium, titanium and other alloys, etc.

Metal powders are utilized for various applications, including additive manufacturing (prototyping and 3d printing), cold sprays, brazing, metal injection moulding, plasma and thermal sprays, diamond catalysts, electromagnetic shielding, etc.

Global Metal Powder Market: Segmentation

Globally, the metal powder market can be segmented on the basis of metal type, end-use industry and application.

Based on the metal type, the global metal powder market can be segmented into:

Alloy

Titanium

Copper

Nickel

Cobalt

Aluminium

Stainless Steel

Austenitic Steel

Martensitic Steel

Ferritic Steel

Other Steel

Tool Steel

High Speed Steel

Low Alloy Steel

Others

Based on end-use industry, the global metal powder market can be segmented into:

Aerospace & Defense Automotive Oil & Gas Medical Others

Based on application, the global metal powder market can be segmented into:

Additive Manufacturing

3D Printing

Rapid Prototyping

Others

Thermal Surfacing Architectural and Paints Printing and Screen Printing Industrial

Automotive Component Manufacturing

Metal Injection Moulding

Metallic Fillers

Others

Others

Global Metal Powder Market: Dynamics

With increase in investments across the additive manufacturing technology, the demand for metal powders is expected to soar in the near future. For instance, recently, General Electric International has made a significant investment of US$ 50 Mn in its Alabama facility. Moreover, positive outlook for the global aerospace industry is expected to aid the demand for metal powders in near future.

One of the key trends identified in the global metal powder market is increasing focus on titanium-based powders. Preference for these products is high owing to their high tensile strength, corrosion resistance, erosion resistance and reduced adhesion to other materials. These types of metal powders are widely utilized by various industries, such as medical, aerospace and others.

Metal powder manufacturers will seek to partner with OEMs to improve the quality of powders to ensure they offer consistency and great performance.

Global Metal Powder Market: Regional Outlook

As far as regions are concerned, the metal powders market is anticipated to be dominated by the North America region, owing to rising demand from the aerospace industry across the United States. Europe and Asia-Pacific in the market are anticipated to be followed by North America over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa, in the global metal powder market, are anticipated to expand at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Global Metal Powder Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Metal Powder market include GKN plc, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., ATI, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Hoganas AB, Metaldyne Performance Group Inc., Rio Tinto Metal Powders, voestalpine BOHLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG, Carpenter Powder Products, Aubert & Duval, Royal Metal Powders, Inc., AUSTRALIAN METAL POWDERS SUPPLIES PTY LTD and others.

Globally, the metal powder market is expected to be one of the most consolidated markets as there are a large number of players involved in manufacturing. Prominent manufacturers of metal powder have been found to be involved in new product launches and developments to cater to the wide range of customers across the globe.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

