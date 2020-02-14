Microdisplay Market – Due to Excellent Image Quality Expanding at a CAGR of 22.3%

With the objective of expanding their business, several players are expanding their offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships. Furthermore, an increasing number of players are spending significantly on R&D activities to develop innovative and technologically advanced microdisplay products.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global microdisplay market are AU Optronics Corp, eMagin Corporation, Himax Technology Inc., KopIn Corporation Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Microvision Inc., Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, Syndiant Inc., and Universal Display Corporation.

The global microdisplay market has witnessed strong growth over the last decade. One of the major drivers propelling the market is advantages associated with the use of microdisplays. Some of the significant features of microdisplay are high resolution and excellent image quality, low power consumption, and compact size. Generally, microdisplays are less than two inches in diagonal. In other words, their diagonal is approximately five centimeters.

In addition, high-resolution microdisplays offer excellent viewing experience to users, which results in the increasing popularity of high-resolution display devices. These features allow the deployment of microdisplays in multiple applications ranging from consumer electronics to military, defense and aerospace. This, in turn, results in increasing popularity of microdisplays among manufacturers. This factor is likely to propel the global microdisplay market during the forecast period.

The global microdisplay market has been segmented as follows:

Global Microdisplay Market, by Type

Reflective

Transmissive

Global Microdisplay Market, by Projection Type

Projection

Near-to-eye Displays (NEDs)

Global Microdisplay Market, by Technology

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Organic Light-emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

Others (Including DMD and Holographic Displays)

Global Microdisplay Market, by End-use Industry