Network Analytics Services Market: Rise in Modernizing of Communication in IT & Telecom to Drive the Market

The network analytics services market is driven by growing demand for analytical applications and analytical tools used in enterprises to secure and analyze the network data in real time. Additionally, increasing demand for self-managing and autonomous networks is expected to boost the demand for network analytics services. Autonomous network is used to identify the issues in routing and service consumption. Currently, service providers are facing challenges in maintaining the service level agreement (SLA) standards and quality of service parameters for clients. Network analytics services create an opportunity for service providers to maintain the quality of services and help organizations to improve their network operations. Moreover, these services also help to retain the customer for a long time on the basis of performance of network analytical tools. Companies are adopting new trends in VoIP and video conferencing for network communication.

The global network analytics services market can be segmented based on services, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. Based on services, the network analytics services market can be segmented into network control and optimization, network service assurance, network capacity planning, and deployment analytics. Based on enterprise size, the network analytics services market can be segmented into small-medium enterprises and large enterprises. By end-user, the network analytics services market can be segmented into communication service providers and cloud service providers. Among these segments, communication service provider segment can be sub-segmented into telecom services, satellite service, and internet services.

Based on geography, the network analytics services market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is expected to be the highest revenue generating region in the network analytics services market, mainly due to growing demand for network analytics and increasing implementation of network analytics tools. Additionally, adoption of analytical tools with scalable infrastructure, increasing cyber-attacks, and higher technological adoption by enterprises in this region are expected to create lager customer base for service providers. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly expanding region for the network analytics services market due to larger IT infrastructure investment and rise in penetration of smartphone.