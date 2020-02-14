Oil & Gas Data Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The oil & gas data management market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global oil & gas data management market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key market indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and key trends of the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global oil & gas data management market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the oil & gas data management market. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market: Scope of the Report

The oil & gas data management market has been segmented in terms of component, and region. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified into corporate/enterprise data management system, project data management system, and national data repository. The national data repository sub segment consists of seismic data management system, well data management system, project data management system, and borehole data management system. The services segment has been bifurcated into consulting & planning, integration & implementation, and operation & maintenance. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global oil & gas data management market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive oil & gas data management market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the oil & gas data management market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the oil & gas data management market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the oil & gas data management market. This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the oil & gas data management market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the oil & gas data management market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global oil & gas data management market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Capgemini S.A., EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Newgen Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Halliburton, Informatica Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited.

The global oil & gas data management market is segmented as below:

Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market, by Deployment

By Solution

– Corporate/Enterprise Data Management System

– Project Data Management System

– National Data Repository

-Standalone

— Seismic Data Management system

— Well Data Management System

— Project Data Management System

— Borehole Data Management System

-Integrated Solution

By Services

– Consulting & Planning

– Integration & Implementation

– Operation & Maintenance

Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market, by Geography

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– The U.K

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

– India

– China

– Japan

– Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

