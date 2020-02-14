Organic Soups Market Expanding at a CAGR of 5.70% between 2017 and 2022

Organic soups market is likely to experience a healthy growth, thanks to a growing awareness about unnatural lifestyle and its extreme side-effects. Many food items today like poultry chicken are brought to the dinner table in a nick-of-time with injected hormones and other chemical substances to promote growth. Naturally available substances like fruits are not immune to this trend. Coloring, flavoring, and unnatural growth is also common among fruits. Additionally, it is not entirely possible to reverse this trend. Commercial agricultural spaces can only bring a mass-produced food products at cheap price. Hence, the growing awareness about these trends are resulting in increased opportunity for players in the organic soups market.

The global organic soups market was valued at US$1,895.5 Mn in 2017. It is predicted to reach US$2,497.8 mn by 2022 end. Due to profound changes in the dynamics of commercial agriculture, thanks to growing demand for organic food, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017–2022.

The organic soups market includes main product segments such as ready to serve wet soups, soup pre-mixes, and condensed wet soups. The serve wet soup accounted for 32.5% share of the total revenues in the organic soups market in 2017. The share was valued at US$ 615.1 mn. The segment is expected to rise, thanks to the growing demand for ready-to-eat foods. The segment is predicted to rise at 6.1% CAGR to US$ 615.1 mn over the forecast period. The segment is expected to register an astounding US$ 42.4 Mn year-over-year growth during 2017-2022.

The relatively higher costs of products in the organic soups market are still keeping them from bursting onto mainstream. However, this is expected to bring more consolidation in the near future and result in more quality products in the long run. Additionally, packaging in the organic soups market makes way for facilitating easy storage and convenience in cooking. Furthermore, key players in the organic soup market are also working on increased quality, flavor, and inclusion of nutrients to create more opportunities in the organic soups market.

The rising demand for food products in emerging economies of Asia Pacific are also expected to drive revenue growth for the organic soups market. Countries like India and China are witnessing a major rise in food production, demand for ready-to-eat products, and growing disposables income. The growing private infrastructure such as retail chains, and e-commerce in Asia Pacific are also expected to create new opportunities for all players in the organic soups market.