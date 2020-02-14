Pentachlorophenol Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2028 Focusing on Industry Profit

The Latest Research Report “Pentachlorophenol Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Pentachlorophenol is a chlorinated hydrocarbon fungicide and insecticide. It is primarily used to protect timber from wood boring insects and fungal rot. Pentachlorophenol products are highly toxic to plants and humans and are used as general herbicides and preharvest defoliants. Pentachlorophenol exists in white crystals or in a colorless form with a sharp phenolic odor at high temperatures, but with very low odor at room temperature. Pentachlorophenol has played an important role in the development of electricity distribution infrastructure and national communication. For more than 60 years, pentachlorophenol has been used by telecommunication and power generation companies for the protection of their utility poles made of wood. Therefore, the demand for pentachlorophenol for the protection and maintenance of utility poles and other wood products is expected to uplift the market. There are also certain challenges associated with human health, which are expected to impact the market dynamics of the active ingredients used in wood preservative chemicals and coatings. The health risks associated with wood preservatives vary by compound. Statistically, there has been a significant increase in the incidences of carcinomas, adenomas, malignant phenochromocytomas and hemangiomas due to the increased exposure to pentachlorophenol present in wood preservatives.

Global Pentachlorophenol Market: Dynamics

Pentachlorophenol is primarily used as a wood preservative for utility poles, wharf pilings and railroad ties. Therefore, increasing demand for wood preservation might acts as a driver for the pentachlorophenol market. Moreover, pentachlorophenol is highly toxic to humans from acute ingestion and inhalation exposure. Acute inhalation by humans can result in blood, neurological and liver effects and eye irritation. On the other hand, long-term (chronic) exposure to pentachlorophenol by inhalation in humans can caused bad effects on the blood, respiratory tract, liver, kidney, immune system, nose, eyes, and skin. Therefore, the adverse effects of pentachlorophenol act as restraints to the market growth.

For almost two centuries, manufacturers have been dependent on preservatives, such as pentachlorophenol, creosote or heavy metal combinations for wood protection, but pressure from various government and environmental organizations has encouraged substitutions in many applications. Hence, nowadays the utilization of eco-friendly active ingredients, such as propiconazole and tebuconazole, is increasing day by day. All organic ingredients are utilized to prevent wood decay from fungus, which is going to hamper the global pentachlorophenol market.

Global Pentachlorophenol Market: Segmentation

The global pentachlorophenol market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the global pentachlorophenol market can be segmented as:

Purity 99%

Purity 97%

Other

On the basis of application, the global pentachlorophenol market can be segmented as:

Wood Preservatives

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Global Pentachlorophenol Market: Regional Outlook

Pentachlorophenol was a widely preferred biocide in the U.S., but currently it is a restricted pesticide and is no longer available for use to the general public. In the U.S., the Federal government has establish regulations on pentachlorophenol, which must meet certain standard before it can be legally used as a pesticide. Federal regulations controlled by the EPA have registered the use and sale of certain preservatives to ensure that only properly skilled applicators have access to them. Pentachlorophenol is a wood preservative affected by these regulations. The European government has also restricted the use of pentachlorophenol in European countries, owing to its highly toxic nature. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global pentachlorophenol market over the forecast period, owing to the high import of pentachlorophenol by the countries of this region. The Middle East, Africa and Latin America are expected to hold the lowest share in the global pentachlorophenol market.

Global Pentachlorophenol Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of pentachlorophenol are:

Vulcan Chemicals

KMG Chemicals

Vermette Wood Preservers (VWP)

Sigma-Aldrich

Biotain Pharma Co., Ltd

Koppers Performance Chemicals

