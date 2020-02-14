Plain Bearing Market – Rapid Strides Taken by the Automotive Sector Rise Uptake

The plain bearing market has been growing at a steady pace due to the increasing demand for motor vehicles, oilfield machinery, and construction work. A wide range of equipment used in the energy, aerospace, railways, automotive, farm and gardening, construction, and oilfield sectors make extensive use of plain bearings.

The global plain bearing market stood at US$9.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to surge to a valuation of US$16.2 billion by 2024 end. The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2015 to 2024. The demand for plain bearings is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the same period.

The global plain bearing market features a consolidated landscape, with the top five players accounting for a combined share of more than 40% in 2015, notes TMR. These players are Schaeffler Group, SKF Group, The Timken Company, NTN Corp., JTEKT Corp., and NSK Ltd., with SKF boasting of the leading presence. Leading players are harping on developing new products with advanced functionalities to meet a growing requirements of end-users, in a move to stay ahead of others, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The primary factor driving the growth of the global plain bearing market is the growing demand for motor vehicles worldwide. In addition, the rising demand for bearings in the defense and aerospace sector is aiding the growth of this market. Rising technological innovations are, however, making these bearings more durable and this hinders aftermarket sales.

The growing number of counterfeit products is also hampering the growth of the plain bearings market globally. On the bright side, the introduction of smart bearings is expected to provide new opportunities manufacturers of plain bearings in the near future.

The growing demand for motor vehicles world over is the key factor driving the plain bearing market. The rising demand for bearings in oilfield machinery and construction work is another key factor boosting the market.

The wide demand for plain bearings in several industries such as energy, railways, aerospace, farm and gardening, and automotive is a seminal factor accentuating the growth of the market. In addition, the rapid growth of the automotive industry in numerous developing and developed economies is a notable factor boosting the market.

The burgeoning demand of bearings in the defense and aerospace sector in various developing and developed regions is also providing a robust fillip to the plain bearing market. Governments of several emerging and developed nations are pouring in significant funds in improving the defense infrastructure. This is expected to complement the growth of the market in these regions.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14651

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been leading the plain bearing market and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. Continuous urbanization and the growing demand for automobiles in developing countries such as India and China is driving the Asia Pacific market. In addition to this, the falling prices of bearings bode well for the market in this region.

South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan have also been witnessing rapid growth in the automotive sector and many plain bearing companies in these countries are opening up manufacturing facilities in order to cater to the growing demand. The rising demand for infrastructure development is boosting the use of plain bearings in the construction industry, TMR finds.

The Rest of the World segment includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The Middle East has proven to be a lucrative region for the plain bearing market owing to its thriving construction and automotive industries. In 2012, NSK opened its new branch NSK Bearings Gulf Trading Co. in Dubai, UAE. Countries in the African continent, such as South Africa, have been observing an increased level of industrialization and this is expected to boost the demand as well as market for plain bearings in the coming years.