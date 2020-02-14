Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market to Reach Approximately US$118.0 Mn by 2020

The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) market is foreseen to find companies constantly endeavoring to upgrade their genetic testing technology, so they could offer improved services to healthcare professionals and increase efficiency. It marks the presence of some of the top players of the industry, including Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., Genea Ltd., Illumina, Inc., and Genesis Genetics Ltd. In a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in great detail while profiling leading companies operating in the industry. Their recent developments, future strategies, and other vital factors could have been taken into account when examining players studied in the report.

By the end of 2020, the global PGD market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$118.0 mn, according to TMR. In terms of type of test, it could witness the rise of PGD for aneuploidy screening as a leading segment, considering its larger share attained in the recent past. By region, Europe is predicted to take the driver’s seat of the market in the near term.

Desire for Disease-free Offspring Pushes Infertile Patients to go through PGD Cycle

Leading to delayed conception, infertility and greater risk of genetic diseases are envisaged to stimulate massive growth in the world PGD market. Infertile patients are compelled to undergo PGD cycle because of their desire to give birth to healthy children. Ability of PGD to identify fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive (FOP) and other rare diseases could be one of the positive factors augmenting the demand in the market. Furthermore, possibility of children having a genetic predisposition to cardiac disorders is foreseen to encourage growth in the market.

The healthcare community has long desired to raise a disease-free generation. While this could give some boost to the world PGD market, there are other factors foretold to help with growth in the long run.

Limitation on Gender Selection and Detection of X-linked Diseases Impedes Demand

Restriction on the use of PGD for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing and gender selection in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific could hold back growth in the global market. Inadequate healthcare facilities and lack of patient awareness could be other factors arresting growth in the near future. Not just Asia Pacific but also Africa and Latin America have placed restrictions on detection of X-linked diseases.

However, PGD’s share in gender selection is envisioned to increase on the back of swelling demand for gender identification, mostly from mothers. Moreover, expensive cost of gender selection procedure could amplify the significance of the use of PGD.

High smoking rate in North America supporting the rise of disability in the region and aggressive increase in the count of in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles performed are projected to create strong opportunities in the international PGD market.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market (Test – PGD for Chromosomal Aberrations, Aneuploidy Screening, Gender Selection, Single Gene Disorder, HLA Typing, and X-linked Diseases) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020.”