Protein Hydrolysates Market: High Usage of Protein Supplements in Sports and Bodybuilding Products Boosts the Demand

Protein Hydrolysates are defined as the highly purified form of proteins which contains peptides, oligopeptides, and amino acids that are being pressed by partial or complete hydrolysis. Due to the presence of a highly purified form of proteins, protein hydrolysates enable rapid absorption of amino acids by the muscle cells, thus maximizing the nutrient delivery to the body.

As a functional ingredient, protein hydrolysates are increasingly consumed in infant nutrition, food & beverages, clinical nutrition, sports nutrition & dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Owing to its versatile application in various industries, the global protein hydrolysates market is anticipated to experience positive growth during the forecast period.

Regular consumption of proteins is often considered as vital for growth and development of muscle cells, as protein helps in building up the new cells and fixing damaged tissues in the body. Owing to this reason, health-conscious consumers are showing increasing interests towards protein ingredients over the years. Protein ingredients such as protein hydrolysates have thriving demand among fitness enthusiasts and other consumers to develop their physique. Milk protein hydrolysates such as casein and whey are well known for enhancing muscle growth and development due to the presence of an adequate concentration of highly purified proteins.

Whey and casein protein hydrolysates also have functional benefits such as high rate of solubility in comparison with the other protein ingredients which enabled its application in the nutritional and supplement powders that supplies all the nine essential amino acids. Unlike other nutraceutical protein supplement, casein-derived protein hydrolysates gradually discharge amino acids into the body to, making them perfect evening time supplements. Owing to these reasons, the global protein hydrolysates market is anticipated to remain positive throughout the forecast period.

Protein hydrolysates are derived from relatively common raw materials such as milk, soybean, and eggs. The easy availability of such materials in conjunction with high demand has resulted in the emergence and presence of a significantly high number of domestic or small-scale protein hydrolysates as an ingredient or end-product manufacturers across the world.

Online channel offers substantial benefits to such diminutive manufacturers who might face several entry level hurdles such as high marketing costs. Online channel forms a platform to significantly reduce the distribution costs and in seeking consumer attention more efficiently. The increasing use of modern technology and social networking sites is propelling the use of online shopping of infant formula and sport nutrition products in developed as well as developing countries. In developed economies, the sales of infant formula and dietary supplements through online has significantly increased in comparison with offline sales.

Working mothers are the target consumer base for E-commerce marketers who offer protein hydrolysates based infant formulas. The sale of nutrition products on online shopping sites provides customers with a convenient option to purchase and choose from a wide variety of nutrition products in a relatively short span of time as compared to visiting a physical store. Many online stores also offer specialty and clean label products such as protein hydrolysates that are not easily available in regular offline stores, which is embracing the growth of global protein hydrolysates market in recent years.