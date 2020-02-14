Rapid Advancements in Savoury Yogurt Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Savoury yogurt is made from locally sourced milk, probiotic cultures, and sea salt, which is an excellent source of protein. Savoury yogurt is vegetarian, gluten free, and also consists of lactose in less percentage (less than 5%). Savoury yogurt is used as a part of meal or on the social or traditional occasions. Savoury yogurt is used to enhance the meal or to enhance the taste. Grass-fed milk is mainly used in the production of savoury yogurt to enhance the flavor (natural), which is also a source of Omega-3 fatty acids with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. The global savoury yogurt market is anticipated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Savoury Yogurt Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Changing attitude of customers towards savoury yogurt and other healthy food is heavily influencing the global savoury yogurt market. Furthermore, increasing consumer demand for savoury yogurt, increase in consumer disposable income, and change in consumer taste preferences owing to increase in number of flavors are fuelling the demand for savoury yogurt across the globe. In addition, worldwide increase in vegan population and growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of savoury yogurt is expected to boost the demand for savoury yogurt.

However, higher cost of savoury yogurt is limiting the growth of global savoury yogurt market.

Manufacturers of savoury yogurt are focused on innovations in the flavors, and using grass-fed milk for savory yogurt production, are identified as key trends.

Global Savoury Yogurt Market: Segmentation

The global savoury yogurt market is segmented on the basis of flavor type, distribution channel, and application.

On the basis of flavor type, the global savoury yogurt market is segmented into:

Strawberry

Blackberry

Mango

Tomato

Sweet Potato

Butternut Squash

Other (Apricot, Black Cherry, Orange, Blueberry, Carrot, Beet, Apple etc.)

Based on the distribution channel, the global savoury yogurt market is segmented into:

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

On the basis of application, the global savoury yogurt market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage

Confectionery

Global Savoury Yogurt Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global savoury yogurt market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate among the regions for savoury yogurt market.This is due to increase in number of manufacturers in the US. In addition, increasing consumer demand for flavors such as Chipotle Pineapple and Sriracha Mango in US is driving the savoury yogurt market. Growing population in India and China coupled with healthy economic outlook creates a significant opportunity for growth of Savory yogurt market in Asia Pacific region. Europe is expected to follow Asia Pacific region, this is attributed to increase in consumer disposable income and consumer demand for savory yogurts in France, Germany and UK. Additionally, Germany and UK’s consumers are used to eat savory yogurt as a part of meal. Latin America and MEA are anticipated to witness modest growth rate over the forecast period, this is attributed to the rise in health awareness and demand for nutritious and healthy food, and changing lifestyle in Brazil, South Africa and GCC countries.

Global Savoury Yogurt Market: Key Players

