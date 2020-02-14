Redox Flow Battery Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Redox Flow Battery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction–oxidation), is a type of rechargeable battery where recharge ability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (providing flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. The performance of these devices is governed by the considerations of electrochemical engineering.

Scope of the Report:

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two largest countries with flow batteries Installation Capacity in the world, both the two countries take more than 80% of the world in 2017. Europe behind them, with about 15.09% market share.

There are more than seven main types of flow batteries in mass production or development stage in the market now. Vanadium Flow Battery is the main types, which can occupied about 70 percent revenue market share.

Currently, Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power are the top two companies and lead in flow batteries with 29.33% and 19.29% revenue market share in 2017, respectively.

The worldwide market for Redox Flow Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.1% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Redox Flow Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sumitomo Electric

Dalian Rongke Power

UniEnergy Technologies

Gildemeister

Primus Power

redTENERGY Storage

EnSync

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Utility Facilities

Renewable Energy Integration

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Redox Flow Battery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Vanadium Redox Flow Battery

1.2.2 Hybrid Flow Battery

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Utility Facilities

1.3.2 Renewable Energy Integration

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sumitomo Electric

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Redox Flow Battery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Redox Flow Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Dalian Rongke Power

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Redox Flow Battery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dalian Rongke Power Redox Flow Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 UniEnergy Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Redox Flow Battery Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 UniEnergy Technologies Redox Flow Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Gildemeister

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Redox Flow Battery Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Gildemeister Redox Flow Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Primus Power

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Redox Flow Battery Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Primus Power Redox Flow Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

