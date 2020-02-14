Rodenticides Market New Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2026

The Global Rodenticides Market: An Overview

The global rodenticides market is a robust and competitive playing field. The established players in the global rodenticides market are making heavy R&D investments to compete with newer players. These competitions are often based on benchmarks of reliability, technological advancements, and other important product differentiators. Additionally, the global rodenticides market also witnesses several mergers and acquisitions, which has driven growth for the market recently. More and more companies are developing key application specific products to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) report provides an insightful analysis of the global rodenticides market, which includes a detailed analysis of growth indicators and demand parameters that could influence the growth of this market.

The Global Rodenticides Market: Key Trends

Rising awareness about rodent spread diseases, increasing availability of cost-effective rodenticides, rising rodent population, and competitive pest control services are expected to drive the global rodenticide market during 2018-2026. Rising number of rodents, especially in urban areas are expected to drive significant growth for the global rodenticides market. Poor waste management systems, lifestyle trends leading to more food waste outdoors, and growing number of small and untidy spaces driven by high real estate costs in urban locations are expected to drive significant growth in the global rodenticide market.

Similarly, the rural country sides are also expected to witness significant growth in the global rodenticides market. Growing commercialization in agriculture and cost effective measures leading to small poultry facilities or large wastage possibilities in large scale agriculture are expected to drive growth of the global rodenticides market. Additionally, increasing cases of economic damage related to rodent infestation are also expected to drive growth of the global rodenticides market.

There are also some uncertainties in the global rodenticides market. Globally, the use of pesticides and rodenticides faces increasing scrutiny. Rodenticides can potentially poison food stocks and also lead to other harmful effects on human health. Hence, in the US, pesticides products are mandated registration by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Acts like Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) are making life more difficult for major players in the global rodenticides market.

However, there is an array of hope in the form of natural- biodegradable rodenticides as well. These new products do not threaten hazardous conditions for livestock, human beings, and the larger environment. These products are also expected to lower operation costs for pest control services as they do not require special care while transportation, handling, and clearance.

The Global Rodenticides Market: Regional Outlook

The global rodenticides market is expected to register significant growth in North America and Europe. Product innovations, establishment of large manufacturers, and regulated high standard of hygiene is expected to drive the global rodenticides market in the regions. Similarly, vintage infrastructure in European cities and growing pressure on urban land usage is expected to drive rats from old buildings, sewage systems towards new sources of food. This is expected to make Europe the largest rodenticides market during 2018-2026. The European market also presents many opportunities for its 6,000 plus pest control companies during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations related to rodenticides can restrain growth of the market as well.

Growing supply of agricultural products is increasing concerns related to rodents in Asia Pacific as well. Additionally, unpredictable weather factors such as monsoon, heavy rainfall, and large number of floods are also expected to drive growth of the global rodenticides market in the Asia Pacific region.

The Global Rodenticides Market: Competitive Dynamics

Key players in the global rodenticides market are focused on effective distribution channels, in an attempt to offer more cost-effective rodenticides products in the market. Main players in the global rodenticides market are Bayer AG, BASF, Neogen Corporation, Rentokil Initial PLC, Liphatech Inc., and Bell Laboratories Inc.