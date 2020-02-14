Smartphone Controlled Drone Market to Witness Highest Growth in Near Future

The evolution of drones is a massively continuous process, and the global smartphone controlled drone market is borne out of such innovations. In earlier times, drones were exclusively used in military applications. However, trends such as minimization, digitalization, and proliferation of internet of things (IoT) are leading to driving the drone industry towards a mobile future. In 2006, commercial drone permits were issued by the FAA, allowing recreational applications for drones. The first smartphone controlled drone was launched in 2010. Named Parrot AR Drone, this is the first ready-to-fly drone operating completely on Wi-Fi, and controllable through a smartphone. The steady proliferation of technology in the arena of drones is expected to boost the global smartphone controlled drone market in the coming years.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the global smartphone controlled drone market, with focus on market opportunities and possible constraints, along with the latest trends driving the market.

Global Smartphone Controlled Drone Market: Notable Developments

The global smartphone controlled market is an emerging one, and is heavily influenced with the perpetually changing innovations in technology. Some of the pivotal developments in the industry that are projected to impact the global smartphone controlled drone market are as follows:

Introduction of Machine Learning

In 2016, DJI Phantom 4 introduced machine learning and smart computer vision into its offering. The Phantom 4 can intelligently track, photograph and avoid obstacles in its path. The drone is thus not limited to a GPS signal, making it a robust system. This development is considered as a milestone in drone technology. Such innovations are expected to fuel the global smartphone controlled drone market in the coming years.

Samsung to Enter the Market with Transformable Drones

Samsung, the tech giant from South Korea is planning to enter the drone market. Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers worldwide, and Samsung’s entry into the smartphone controlled drone market is expected to create waves, and spur growth. Samsung’s product is expected to comprise unique features such as retractable arms, ultrasonic sensors, cameras, a barometer, and a gyroscope. The company claims that the drone will be controllable via any intelligent electronic device. Such investments by leading vendors is expected to bode well for the growth of the global smartphone controlled drone market in the coming years.

Top players in the global smartphone controlled drone market are Parrot Drones SAS, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Company Limited, 3DR, Dragan?y Innovations Inc., Kidcia, GoPro, Inc., CONTIXO and DBPOWER.